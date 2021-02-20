Back-to-Back: Centreville boy’s basketball wins Class 6 State Title

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — Centreville came into this year looking to finish what they started last year, and they did just that.

The Wildcats outscored Potomac 23-11 in the final quarter to win their second straight title 63-49, but this time, not as co-state champs.

It was a team effort for Centreville, having four players score in double figures. Chris Kuzemka led the way with 21 points, and Avery Ford added an additional 17 while playing most of the 4th quarter with four fouls.

“We talked about this a lot at the beginning of the season,” said head coach Kevin Harris. “It is just great to be able to see these kids celebrate a state championship, and on their home floor. That will probably never happen again. It’s just a great feeling for all of these seniors that came back that had last year’s game canceled. Just proud of my guys.”