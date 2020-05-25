‘Baby Shark’ featured on Washington Nationals World Series Rings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Nationals unveiled their 2019 World Series rings on Sunday which features an average of 170 total diamonds, 32 sapphires, 31 rubies, 24 rubies, and even includes a shark symbol, a nod to Baby Shark, a character from outfielder Gerado Parra’s walk-up song that became the Nat’s unofficial anthem through the post-season.

The rings were created by Jostens, the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams.

“The journey the Nationals took to become World Series Champions for the first time was incredible,” said Chris Poitras, VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division, in a press release. “We had the absolute honor to partner with them to create a ring that celebrated not only this historic moment for the franchise, but also paid tribute to the nation’s capital and the city the Nationals call home. This ring brings together years of tradition with cutting edge technology, the Nationals ring is truly a piece fit for World Champions.”

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring.@Jostens // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/TqPTnEIFsa — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of the rings features and representations:

The team’s swirly “W” logo is made from 30 rubies, representing the 30 runs the team scored in the four World Series games they won over the Houston Astros.

32 sapphires form a ring around the logo, the sum total of the team’s walk-off wins (7), shutout wins (13), longest winning streak (8 games), and playoff rounds won (4).

An additional 108 diamonds are featured around the face of the ring, representing the number of regular season and postseason wins (105), plus one diamond for the World Series Championship, and another two diamonds as a nod to the duality of franchise history as the Montréal Expos.

12 more rubies, representing the total number of postseason wins make up the shoulder of the ring, and are bridged on the left side by the players name, and on the right side with the phrase “FIGHT FINISHED,” the modified version of the National’s postseason motto, “Stay in the fight!”

Players names are featured on the left side of the ring in yellow gold, with the nation’s flag and the championship year, 2019, below it.

The left shank depicts some of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic buildings and monuments set in white gold. The Capitol Building takes center stage with the Roman numerals MMVI, representing 2006 – the year in which the Lerner family purchased the franchise. Below the player’s number is set in diamonds.

The right shank of the ring is centered by the Commissioner’s Trophy, with the stripes of the American flag in the backdrop, acting as the sky behind Nationals Park. Four diamonds set upon a star base, as well as a star-shaped ruby fill in the background. The five stars represent the five elimination games won by the Nationals in the postseason. The four diamonds on the stars represent the four previous National League East titles earned by the Nationals, while the red star signifies their World Series Championship.

The shark symbol with the Commissioner’s Trophy is engraved on the interior of the ring, along with the team logos of each of the opponents the Nationals defeated in the postseason with the scores of each series.

Also included on the inside of the ring is the date of 10.30.19 – the date the Nationals became world champions.

The final detail found along the ring palm is the team’s mantra of “GO 1-0 EVERY DAY.”

The Nationals originally announced that they would hold what was to be the first ever virtual ring ceremony that was going to be a simulcast on MLB Network and other platforms, but those plans changed after players had decided that they wanted to wait until they could be together in person to receive their rings.

The Nationals have also announced that they have partnered with Josten to create a World Championship jewelry line so that fans get their own Championship jewelry to commemorate the 2019 World Series victory. All pieces in this collection are inspired by the team’s Championship Ring and are available now for a limited time by ordering online at www.jostens.com/nationals.

