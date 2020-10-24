Atlantic-10 to host eSports Rocket League Tournament

(WDVM) — For the first time ever, the Atlantic-10 conference will be hosting an eSports Rocket League Tournament.

Eight schools from the A-10 will have a chance at being crowned Rocket League champions later this month.

Each school participating will have an open tournament, where anyone registered can compete. The top two teams (three players on each team) from each school will qualify for the A-10 tournament.

With the rise in popularity in eSports over the past few years, many of the schools believe that this won’t be the last year that the Atlantic-10 conference hosts an eSports tournament.

“It gives a lot of the students the opportunity of something to look forward to,” said Andrew Ruge, Sr. Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at George Washington University.

“Everything indicates that this is going to be popular for a very long time to come and there’s different variations of games as well,” said Roger Wexelberg, GM of Sports Properties at George Mason.

The individual school tournaments begin on October 26, with the finals being on October 27. The Atlantic-10 tournament will begin on October 30, with the finals being on October 31.

Prize money will be awarded to the top teams at the A-10’s (Split evenly three ways):

1st Place: $1,200

2nd Place: $600

3rd-4th Place: $150