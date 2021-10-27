Atlantic-10 Conference Media Day: George Washington Women’s Basketball

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — GW Women’s Basketball, like the men’s team, have been in a winning season drought for a couple of years. But in the offseason, the team made some changes at the front office.

Caroline McCombs became the Colonials new head coach this offseason, coming over from Stony Brook. She will look to give GW their first winning season since 2017-2018.

Just like the men’s team, a lot of new faces to the team. Only one senior and three graduate students are on the team. The rest are juniors and below. So, when you have a new coach come in, with new players and a new philosophy, it is going to take some time to build the chemistry. For McCombs, that has been something GW has been working on all offseason.

“I think a lot of it starts off of the court and then it transitions to on the court,” said McCombs. “We have really just tried to spend time getting to know each other, supporting each other, having really good conversations. I’ve really enjoyed this group every day in practice. We are connecting in different ways and making that a priority for us.”

GW Women’s Basketball kicks off their 2021 season on November 9 at home against American University.