Atlantic-10 Conference Media Day: George Washington Men’s Basketball

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The GW men’s basketball team has been in a slump for the past couple of years, especially under head coach Jamion Christian.

In Christian’s two years as head coach of the Colonials, the team has a record of 17-32, and a conference record of 9-17. So it comes to no surprise to anyone when changes had to be made.

A lot of new faces on the GW men’s team from a year ago. They lose starters such as Jamison Battle and Jameer Nelson Jr. However, they return some of the key starters to their team, such as junior guard James Bishop and senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr.

For the Colonials, they look to have their first winning season since 2016-2017, and more specifically, a winning season in A-10 conference play. It is something that Coach Christian knows has been a long time, and believes that this team can get it done.

“You don’t win games in the A-10 unless you have a high level of toughness and a high level of talent,” said Christian. “I definitely believe that we have made a ton of strides, starting with the talent that we have put together on the roster, moving into our style of play, and just understanding a deeper belief of where we need to be at to be a top four team in this league. I think we have made tremendous strides to be able to get there.”

GW Men’s Basketball kicks off their season at home on November 9 against Saint Francis.