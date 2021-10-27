Atlantic-10 Conference Media Day: George Mason Women’s Basketball

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — After a 3-19 record (0-14 in the A-10), the team decided it was time for a coaching change. Enter former Bethune-Cookman coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis.

Blair-Lewis is in a very similar situation that she was when she became the Bethune-Cookman head coach. A team at the bottom of the conference looking for a spark in their program. Not to mention, Blair-Lewis grew up in the DMV, making this a perfect homecoming for her.

After a tough year for the Patriot women, it was time for a fresh start, and Coach Blair-Lewis believes this team is ready to have better season.

“This team, this program, these young women, they are poised to do some really good things this year and their heart is in the right place,” said Blair-Lewis. “Their drive, their desire, and the potential to do some really good things is right there within our grasp.”

George Mason women’s basketball kicks off the 2021 season on November 9 on the road in Miami against Florida International.