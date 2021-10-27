Atlantic-10 Conference Media Day: George Mason Men’s Basketball

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball has been around the middle of the A-10 for a few years now, but they are looking to move a little higher up the leaderboards this season.

The Patriots made a change at head coach this offseason, bringing in former Tennessee assistant coach and NBA player Kim English, and with that, a new era to Eagle Bank Arena.

In the preseason polls, George Mason is ranked 8th, which is approximately where they finished in the conference last year. However, for English and his team, they aren’t paying attention to the preseason polls. They look to control what they can, which is themselves.

“It’s a mute point for us,” said English. “For our guys, it’s our focus every single day and trying to lock in to our process.”

The Patriot starting lineup will look a little different than years past. The team returns players usch as Josh Oduro, Jamal Hartwell II, and Xavier Johnson, but lose players to transfer such as Javon Greene, Jordan Miller, Tyler Kolek, and AJ Wilson.

English will look to some of the new transfers for offensive and defensive production, such as Devonte Gaines, D’Shawn Schwartz, and Devon Cooper.

“It’s continuing to be incredibly tough, competitive, hard working, and just simply winning the possession,” said English. “Doing what each guy has to do as an individual and as a collective group to win the possession. Hopefully we can stack those possessions, and if we do that, I feel very confident in us.”

George Mason men’s basketball kicks off their season on November 9 at home against Stony Brook.