Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse Day 2: Team Ohlmiller, Team Benson bring home wins

Video courtesy: Athletes Unlimited

BOYDS, Md (WDVM) — Saturday was day two of Athletes Unlimited professional lacrosse at Maureen Hendricks Field at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

In game one, Team Ohlmiller had a sizable 7-1 lead, but saw it dwindle late. Team O’Donnell was able to tie the game at seven, before Team Ohlmiller scored four straight to win 11-7.

Seven different players scored for Team Ohlmiller. Former Boston College lacrosse player Dempsey Arsenault had two goals and two assists in the game. For Team O’Donnell, former Maryland Terp Taylor Cummins had two goals as well as Sammy Jo Tracy (Boston College) in the loss.

In game two, Team Benson was able to secure their first win with an 8-6 victory over Team Douty.

Former North Carolina Tar Heel Marie McCool scored two goals, one being the first ever two-pointer in Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse History.

The teams will play one more day of competition on Sunday before repicking teams for next week.