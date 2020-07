FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Two days after the Virginia High School League announced the three models they would be choosing from on July 27, local athletes and coaches react saying model 3 would be the best model to choose, as it would give every sport in each season a chance to be played.

Model 3 would push all high school sports back to mid December and, from there, would have a condensed sports season that would fit all three sports seasons between the months of December and June.