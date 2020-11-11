“As you start to form habits, habits start to form you..” Maryland football prepare young team for Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off an impressive 35-19 win over Penn State, the Maryland Terrapins now prepare for the top dawg in the Big Ten Conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 6-0 all time against Maryland, and have never lost on the road to the Terps either; winning the series 3-0 on the road. Their last time at College Park went south, when the Buckeyes had to overcome a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, that involved Dwayne Haskins throwing, and rushing for three touchdowns in a 52-51 win in overtime.

For this game ahead, the Terps will have their plates full. However, there are some positives to take away from their last game, into this one. Maryland racked up seven sacks in the win at Penn State, the most in a game since totaling seven vs. Rutgers on 11/26/16 and the most in a conference road game since notching seven at Virginia Tech on 11/16/13.

Specifically, the younger players on the team had big days; freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett became the first true freshman wide receiver with more than 100 yards since Stefon Diggs against West Virginia back in 2012. And Ruben Hyppolite II became the first Maryland freshman to have two sacks since Andre Monroe did it against Wake Forest back in 2011.

“The challenge of having a young team like we have, is to get the routine of what it takes for those habits.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley “We have a saying you know, as you start to form habits, habits start to form you. And I see that happening to our team, its just the consistency, which is typically the last thing to come.”