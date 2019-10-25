AP Top 25 Podcast: How Tua’s injury complicates the season

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) walks off the field hurt against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa has an injured ankle and how quickly he recovers could help shape the rest of the college football.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , USA Today national college football writer George Schroeder joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss how Tagovailoa’s injury could muddle the College Football Playoff selection process and the race for the Heisman Trophy. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU will meet in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.

Schroeder and Russo also consider what it means for top teams to struggle. Do we focus too much on small problems when it comes to the judging the best teams?

Plus, USA Today has released its coaches’ salaries database. How did college football get to a point where being a $5 million was no big deal?

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25