Antoine White promoted as new Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Mount St. Mary’s

EMMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – According to Mount St. Mary’s Director of Athletics, Lynne Robinson; Antoine White has been promoted as the Head Coach of the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team. His promotion comes, as former Head Coach Maria Marchesano accepts a new role, as the Head Coach for the Purdue-Fort Wayne Mastadons women’s basketball team.

“We are very pleased to announce that Antoine White has been named the head women’s basketball coach at Mount St. Mary’s University.” Robinson said. “Over the past five years, we have seen Antoine’s development and growth; first as our assistant coach and then as our associate head coach. Antoine has been a great teacher and mentor to our team. He has a tremendous work ethic, contagious enthusiasm, and a commitment to student-athlete development, both on and off the court. Antoine has been an integral part of our success over the past few years, and I am confident that our women’s basketball team will continue to thrive under Antoine’s leadership.”

White will become the seventh head coach for the women’s basketball team in program history. He first joined the staff in 2016, joining then head coach Bryan Whitten’s staff. Antoine White was promoted as the Associate Head Coach for the program back in 2019.

The Bethesda, Md. native played for current Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball coach Dan Engelstad at Southern Vermont College. He ended his career as SVC’s all-time assists leader with 242 over 59 games. A three-year captain, he helped guide the Mountaineers to an ECAC title in 2015 and a New England Collegiate Conference Championship the following year.

“I could not be more proud and excited for Antoine.” Engelstad said. “I’ve been fortunate to know Antoine since his days as a high school student. The word that best describes him is ‘winner’. He has the ability to elevate everyone around him. His work ethic is elite and his ability to teach & lead will help assure the program continues forward and builds upon the great foundation that Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball has built.”