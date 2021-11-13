Antoine White gets first win as head coach with Mount’s record-setting win over Valley Forge

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball picked up it’s first win of the season Saturday afternoon with a 102-15 win over Valley Forge.

Not only was it the Mountaineers first win of the season, and first win as head coach for Antoine White, it was the largest margin of victory and fewest points allowed in program history.

“Just going into it we kept preaching to our players [that] we need to work on ourselves,” said White.

Mount fell in it’s home opener at Seton Hall 81-68 in a game where they lost graduate transfer student, Tess Borgosz to and eye injury that kept er out of Saturday’s contest.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to clean up,” White continued. “Cleaning up on the turnovers and continuing to battle on the boards and running our offense and the defensive scheme…there’s just so many things that we need to continue to get better at so that’s what today was about.”

After only posting six points in the season opener, Aryna Taylor turned it around on Saturday as the game’s leading scorer with new career highs, shooting 9-9 from the field, and 5-5 from deep for a total of 25 points.

“It means a lot for me, especially coming off of the Seton Hall game,” said Taylor. “I didn’t play my best and I didn’t shoot that well so coming back in here and getting my shooting confidence back up was a huge thing and just scoring and seeing the ball go through the basket. It was a good feeling, especially to be back at home on this court.”

Sophomore Jessica Tomasetti was the second-highest scorer for the Mountaineers with her first career 20 point game, shooting 9-14 from the field, while collecting four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“‘Toine told me that my role was definitely going to be a little bit bigger this year,” said Tomasetti. “I just wanted to come out and prove to him that I could do it.”

Isabella Hunt posted her first career double-double as a Mountaineer with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Jada Lee, the fourth and final scorer in double figures for the Mount, added a new personal best of 10 points.

Mount only allowed Valley Forge to score six points in the first half, and by the end of the third quarter had garnered a 76-10 lead, allowing White to sit his starters and give his bench some quality minutes.

Freshman Jasmine Linsday-Huskey, out of St. John’s Catholic Prep, saw 23 minutes on the floor, contributing five points, two boards, two blocks and an assist.

Abby Bailey, another freshman, scored six points in 12 minutes on the floor.

Mount’s 87 point margin of victory was the largest since the Mountaineers defeated Hood College 95-22 back in 1976. That game was also the the previous record for fewest points allowed in a game.

On his first win as head coach, Antoine White was elated to achieve it front of a home crowd.

“It feels amazing. It feels really good to have all of the fans back and get to play in front of everyone again. There were moments during the game [where] we definitely felt that energy so it felt really good to get my first win as a head coach in front of all of our family and friends.”

The Mountaineers will now head on the road to College Park on Tuesday, Novemeber 16th to take on the Maryland Terrapins which will be a rematch from last season’s NCAA Tournament First Round game in which Maryland defeated Mount 98-45. Tip off for Tuesday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m.