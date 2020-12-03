Anthony Gill glad to be back in DMV

Former UVA star Anthony Gill has signed a two-year deal with the Wizards after four years playing overseas.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Wizards have brought back a familiar face to local DC area sports.

Forward Anthony Gill, who played his college ball at Virginia, inked a two-year deal with the Wizards during free agency.

“Just to be back close to home, close to Charlottesville, it’s amazing,” Gill said. “But I will say I do feel like things have just started.”

Gill spent the last four years overseas, playing in Turkey and Russia, after going undrafted in 2016.

“My road has been long,” Gill said. “I’ve had to take a detour that most guys don’t have to encounter.”

In three seasons with the Wahoos after transferring from South Carolina, Gill helped UVA to two NCAA tournament appearances – including a trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 2014.

“You know I don’t want to say I’m coming full circle but I do think that for me it’s a start of something if I just put my head down and really work hard that can be pretty successful at.” Gill said. “I’m very appreciative to be here and I’m thankful for the Wizards to give me this opportunity. I’m ready to work hard and continue my career.”