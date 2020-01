Penn State women’s soccer is sending another player to the next level.

Goalkeeper Amanda Dennis signed with the Houston Dash Monday.

🦁University Park ➡️ Houston 🔶



Another Nittany Lion to the NWSL! Congratulations Amanda Dennis on a great Penn State career and your next step with the @HoustonDash! #WeAre #BuiltForGlory pic.twitter.com/1txyJ2HqWn — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) January 27, 2020

She started three seasons in the net for Penn State winning 45 games and pitching 24 shutouts.

She joins Kaleigh Riehl in the pro ranks from the 2019 team. Riehl was picked No. 11 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by Sky Blue FC located in New Jersey.