Annapolis native Dylan “Young Dylan” Gilmer shares his experience from viral moment on NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – Dylan Gilmer, also known as “Young Dylan” as featured on Nickelodeon, is no stranger to the spotlight. On Sunday, as part of the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast for the NFC Wildcard game between the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys; the young star’s moment on camera went viral on social media.

Dylan interviewed 49ers’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who produced over 100 yards from scrimmage, and one touchdown. An interview he didn’t have too much time to prepare for.

“They’re just telling me if they win, we’re interviewing Deebo [Samuel].” said Dylan, “And this is like four minutes before the game ended, so I was kind of nervous and me and my father were coming up with questions to ask him. And that’s how it all came about, and we caught Deebo at the perfect time.”

Dylan says he’s spent more time around the NBA than he has around the NFL, making appearances on last year’s Nickelodeon broadcast; but he hopes to make this a regular staple for his young career.

“Football is my dominant sport, I love football, I play football.” said Dylan, “It was just a fun weekend, and I didn’t expect this to happen.”

Watch the full interview with Dylan “Young Dylan” Gilmer below: