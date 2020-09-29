Angelina Duriez becomes first female golfer from Spring Mills to reach states

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – On Monday, Angelina Duriez became the first female golfer from Spring Mills to advance to the state tournament.

“I’m super excited and proud, and hopefully other girls will see this and want to start playing golf as well,” said Duriez.

Though Spring Mills did not qualify as a team, Duriez qualified individually shooting an 87, which was the third lowest score of the day out of all 24 golfers who competed in the regional tournament.

“It’s awesome,” said Spring Mills coach, Brad Barrett. “We’re slowly getting there with the state for girls and stuff, and to see her go out there and compete against a bunch of guys…it’s incredible.”