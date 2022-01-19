American women’s basketball gets bounce back win, dominates Army 80-65

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — After a tough road loss on Sunday to Bucknell, American got back in the win column Wednesday, dominating Army 80-65.

“What we saw was a great bounce back win after a really tough loss,” said head coach Megan Gebbia. “I think we really took the Bucknell loss personally.”

After leading by five points after the 1st quarter, the Eagles put up 33 points in the 2nd to extend their lead to 19. American shot 55-percent from the floor compared to Army’s 34-percent.

“They were having fun, and that’s kind of what you want to do this for, is to have fun,” said Gebbia.

Army actually outrebounded American 45-22 in the contest, and 20-1 on the offensive boards. However, the Eagles forced 27 turnovers, which was one of the big difference makers.

American only had three players in double figures, but had ten players show up on the score sheet. Senior Jade Edwards led the team with 15 points on 50-percent shooting (7-14). Senior Maddie Doring had 12 points, while Senior Emily Fisher had nine points and a game-high six assists.

“I think we really set the bar high now, and we know really what we can do,” said Doring. “Especially with everyone contributing, and sharing the ball. We felt really prepared for the game, and it showed tonight.”

American will be back in action Saturday against Loyola (MD). Tip off is at 2pm.