American Men’s Basketball plays first game of the season, loses in OT to Navy 87-86

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) — We are over midway through the college basketball season, and for the American Men’s Basketball team, Saturday marked their first game of the season.

The Eagles led for most of the game, and also saw themselves up 11 in the second half, but the Midshipmen kept on fighting. Cam Davis was electric, putting up a career-high in points (34) to help Navy beat American 87-86 in Overtime.

American’s Stacy Beckton Jr. had himself a game, scoring a team high 30 points in a loss.

For it being their first game of the season, American showed promise. The Eagles will have to shake off this loss as they take on Navy again on Sunday.