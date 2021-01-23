American Men’s Basketball gets first win of the season, beats Loyola (MD) 71-70

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — American finally tasted victory on Saturday at home against Loyola (MD) in a 71-70 nail biter.

Jamir Harris led the way for Eagles in points with 23. A big win for a program that has had many setbacks due to COVID-19 this year.

“Great for our guys to get a W under their belt,” said head coach Mike Brennan. “I thought a lot of guys contributed. A lot of guys did a lot of good things. Just got to get right back at it though. Not a whole lot of time to celebrate.”

American will play Loyola once again on Sunday on the road.