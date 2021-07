VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — After losing to Falls Church on Monday, Vienna Post 180 won this round in a blowout 13-1 to advance to the District 17 final on Friday against Arlington Post 139.

Vienna gave up the first run of the game, but scored 13 unanswered. Falls Church won back on Monday 8-2, but tonight was not their night.

Vienna advances to the district final, where they will have to beat Arlington twice to advance to the state tournament.