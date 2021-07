ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Falls Church Post 130 found themselves in a big whole late in their matchup against Arlington Post 139, and the lead was too much, as Arlington won 12-8 to advance to the District 17 Final.

Falls Church scored five runs in the last three innings, but Arlington’s early 11-3 lead was enough to secure the victory.

Arlington will await the winner between Falls Church and Vienna Post 180 to decide who wins District 17 and advances to the state tournament.