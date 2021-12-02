Amaya Scott, Tamia Lawhorne combine for 44 to help George Mason defeat Florida 75-71

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason women’s basketball came into Wednesday’s matchup against Florida with two wins more than last season’s win total, and they just made it three.

The Patriots knocked off a hot Florida Gators team 75-71 to move to 6-3 on the season. It’s their first win against an SEC opponent since 1996.

“We talked about believing big and it’s for moments like this,” said head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis. “From the day we stepped on the court yesterday, they bought in. Their focus was there all night long. Not that they could play this game, but that we could win this game.”

Bethune-Cookman transfer Amaya Scott had a career night, scoring 25 points to go with nine rebounds. Junior Tamia Lawhorne added 19 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc. Junior Jordan Wakefield put in a solid effort in the second half, scoring 15.

“We came into this season, especially returners, just looking to do as much as we can to get on the other side of where we were last year,” said Lawhorne. “We’ve done a great job just being together and just knowing what we want to do going into games. Just knowing we want to fight hard, play hard, and just keep winning games.”

The Patriots are back at home Monday taking on Norfolk State. Tip off at 7pm.