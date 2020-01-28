Altoona’s Kevin Givens talks first Super Bowl run

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

He has been a part of some big time bowl games with Penn State, but nothing compares to the Super Bowl.

Altoona-native and former Penn State defensive tackle Kevin Givens is in Miami with the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LIV.

He is a rookie in the NFL after leaving Penn State with one year of eligibility remaining. He went undrafted and signed a free agent deal with the 49ers.

Now as a rookie, he is a part of the big game.

Watch the video above to hear from Givens on his journey from Altoona, PA, to the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories