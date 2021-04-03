All four UMD women’s basketball seniors to return for fifth season with program

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Days after a crushing and shocking loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, the Maryland women’s basketball announced great news for the program on Saturday.

All four seniors on the team – guard/forward Chloe Bibby, guard Katie Benzan, forward Alaysia Styles and guard Channise Lewis – will all return for a fifth season with the team.

All players in the NCAA received an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on this past year.