All Division III athletes granted optional additional year of eligibility

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Today, the Division III Presidents Council approved an optional and additional year of eligibility for all division III athletes – even if they participate in athletics this year.

“The NCAA just extended grace to these students athletes to say, look so much has been disrupted this year to say go ahead and you deserve a full year back,” Hood College director of athletics Dr. Susan Kolb told WDVM on Thursday.

Kolb sees that as a benefit for student athletes.

“For our athletes to be able to have access to another year of eligibility is great,” Kolb said. “Specifically at Hood because we have a variety of graduate programs that will give them one more option if they didn’t want to extend their undergraduate but they wanted to move into grad school.”

Since these student athletes are not on athletic scholarships, they would still need to pay for their academics, but it gives them flexibility during a challenging time.

