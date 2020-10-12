Alex Smith plays first game since 2018, Washington falls 30-10 to the LA Rams

LANDOVER, Md (WDVM) — It was another rough showing for the Washington Football Team, as the Los Angeles Rams came into FedEx Field and won 30-10.

Washington struggled to get anything offensively going. The Rams, were the opposite, as they drove the field on their first drive and scored on a one-yard Darrell Henderson Jr. rushing touchdown.

But Washington responded. Quarterback Kyle Allen getting his first start with the team, and got his first touchdown with the team early, a rushing TD from seven yards out.

After that, it was all LA, a quick passing TD from Jared Goff to Robert Woods made it 13-7.

The biggest news of the day for Washington, however, was not the outcome of the game. Late in the first half, Kyle Allen took a helmet-to-helmet hit and was taken out of the game. His backup: Alex Smith.

This was Alex Smith’s first game back since his gruesome leg injury back in 2018. His second drive in, he led his team down the field for a field goal, making it 20-10 LA at the half.

“Very surreal at first,” said Smith. “To have it happen as fast as it did was probably almost a blessing. I knew it once Kyle took that shot that there was a chance of it.”

Meanwhile, Washington drops to 1-4 on the season. The offensive line gave up eight sacks on the day, and the defense had trouble getting off the field.

“We’ve got to be better on third downs,” said Washington head coach Ron Rivera. “We had some opportunities to get off the field on third downs and we didn’t do it.”

“We just got to be locked in,” said Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller. “When you start playing zone coverage, everybody’s got to be on the same page.”

Washington has a chance to put some wins on the board in the next six weeks, as the next six teams they face all have losing records.