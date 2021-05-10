Alex Ovechkin joins Washington Spirit Investor group

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin looks on for the national anthem prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Ovechkin, and his wife Nastya Ovechkina, join 11 other community members as investors of the NWSL club

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin joins a list of celebrity investors for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. The club confirmed on Monday, that Alex, and his wife Anastasia Shubskaya will join 11 other business leaders, and community members, as part of the investor group for the club.

Former first daughters Chelsea Clinton, and Jenna Bush, and Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Dominique Dawes have previously signed on as part of the group.

Ovechkin told ESPN on Sunday, “I think it’s important to support women and women’s professional athletes — not just in the United States, but all over the world. It was also important for me to support the D.C. community. I support everybody in this town. Me and my wife love to go watch a soccer game, watch football, and baseball. We all win. If I have this opportunity, I think it’s very important for me to do it, because it also shows we care.”

A major factor behind Ovechkin’s decision to step into the soccer realm, goes back to his mother’s role in his life. Tatyana Ovechkina is a former Soviet Union women’s basketball player, whose resume is stacked behind two Olympic Gold Medals, the 1975 World Championship, and six European Championships. She is currently the President of the Russian Women’s Basketball Team.

“She is right now president of women’s basketball team [in Russia], and its not something new for me.” said Ovechkin, when asked about what his impact would be for women’s soccer in the DMV, “I’ve been around women’s athletes all the time, and when I hear from my guys I have an opportunity to be one of the the investors of this team, I said ‘Yeah why not?’. its a pretty big community – I hope I’m going to help this community to grow.”

For the Washington Spirit, this announcement, and the ripple effect of it, goes beyond a paycheck, and the publicity it brings.

“We’re really thrilled to have all these new investors, and owners.” said Aubrey Bledsoe, when asked about the ownership group, and their relationship with them. “The great part is that everyone we’ve got to join our club, is going to take an active role in just making us – our goal is to be the best club in the world. So we’re not looking at paychecks, Steve [Baldwin] and everyone have been strategic about finding investors who want to commit time. So I know we’re looking forward to putting some subgroups together, and seeing exactly how they can partner with us as players, individually, serve as mentors, provide different job opportunities, and unique experiences, pull through the diversity of the investor group, and I think that would help us off the field as well.”

Along with Alex, and his wife Anastasia, here are the other investors as part of the group:

Carol Melton

Michelle Freeman

Jodie McLean

Teresa Carlson

Marion Reimers and Lenora Milán Fe

Paxton Baker

Chris and Bill Curtin

John and Karen McJunkin

Ovechkin, is in his 16th season with the Washington Capitals. He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and is currently 164 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record. Ovechkin has 730 career goals.

The Washington Spirit, will begin their season on May 16th, for a 24-game season. Their first home game will be held on May 26th, at Segra Field, where the Spirit will host the Houston Dash.