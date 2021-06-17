After two-year wait, Sherwood baseball is ready for another crack at a state title

The undefeated Sherwood baseball is set to take on top seed and also undefeated Severna Park in the state championship game on Friday, June 18.

SANDY SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – In 2019, Sherwood baseball had a two-run lead and was three outs away from a state title in the final inning of the state championship game. They lost that game to Old Mill in nine innings, and in 2020, lost most of their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a 14-0 record in 2021, No. 3 seed Sherwood is back in the state title game, on a collision course with top seed Severna Park, who is also undefeated.

“Our whole team has been working hard for the past two years to get back to this spot,” Sherwood senior catcher Brendan Kleiman said. “I feel like we have a great group of kids this year and I think we have the group to do it so I’m very excited.”

Severna Park will likely be Sherwood’s toughest opponent of the entire season, but it’s a challenge the Warriors are prepared for.

“We’ve been peaking at the right time, we’re playing really good championship caliber baseball,” Sherwood head coach Sean Davis said. “They’re doing all of the right things, they practice the right way, they play hard, you know they’ve got all of the intangibles, they’ve got the talent to do it, now they’ve just got to go out and do it.”

With a quiet confidence, Sherwood is excited to be in the state championship game, hoping to hoist the trophy.

“This whole group, we all love each other, it’s a great group of guys,” Sherwood senior infielder and pitcher Jake Becker said. “It would mean the world for all of us to get a win together.”

Sherwood and Severna Park will battle with first pitch at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland.