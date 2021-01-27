After loss to Ohio State, UMD WBB thinking bigger picture

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team (11-2 overall, 7-1 B1G) is coming off of just its second loss of the season.

The Terps will try to respond to that adversity Thursday when they welcome Michigan State to the Xfinity Center for a 4 p.m. tip off.

“For us it’s always been about improving the areas that were exposed for us against Ohio State and I thought our team took a really good collective accountability responsibility this afternoon in practice,” head coach Brenda Frese said. “That for us is where we are headed towards. Big picture, what kind of team are we gonna be in March?”

Maryland lost a close game to Ohio State on Monday, 88-86. It was the Terps’ first Big Ten loss of the season. In the second game of the season, Maryland lost to then-No. 24 Missouri State, 81-72, at the #BeachBubble in Estero, Florida. Following the loss, Maryland won ten consecutive games before falling to the Buckeyes. One of those wins, was a 93-87 victory at Michigan State on January 7.

Following the loss to Ohio State, Maryland does not seem too worried.

“We’d rather honestly take that bitter feeling now so that when March comes, we have that extra motivation, that extra fuel,” senior guard Katie Benzan told WDVM. “That we know what it feels like to be in a close game, we have that experience coming down to the end, and so that when it comes and when it matters most in March, we’re ready.”



