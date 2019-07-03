Afghan coach ‘disgusted’ by Infantino, wants FIFA head to go

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches a Copa America Group A soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

LYON, France (AP) — The coach of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team is “disgusted” with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and calls on the FIFA president to resign.

FIFA banned Keramuudin Karim for life from soccer last month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But Afghanistan coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished.

“They didn’t investigate anyone but the president,” Lindsey said. “They didn’t go any deeper than the top layer.”

For that, according to Lindsey, the blame goes up to Infantino.

“I’m disgusted with him as a human being, as a leader of our sport,” she said. “He should not be president of FIFA in my mind.

“I respect the Women’s World Cup, I respect what FIFA does for football. But I do not respect the way they are governing right now. We gave them a clear and concise opportunity to do the right thing and show that they have integrity. We gave them the clear opportunity to dare to shine.”

That was invoking the slogan of the Women’s World Cup which ends on Sunday in Lyon.

Speaking at an emotional briefing in the French city, Lindsey said Infantino “is not what we need as a leader of FIFA.”

“You’re not respecting the women’s game and not respecting the players, coaches, the management, the referee,” she added of Infantino.

FIFA could not make Infantino available for comment to respond to the claims.

