Aaron Wiggins will keep his name in the NBA Draft

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Aaron Wiggins will forgo his final year of eligibility with the University of Maryland, and will keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to this agent, Mike Whitaker.

In the initial report from ESPN, Wiggins said he wanted to move forward with the decision, based on the feedback he was receiving from teams during his workouts.

“The last couple of weeks, being able to go through team workouts, the G League Elite Camp and the NBA combine, being able to play my game has been beneficial for me,” Wiggins said to ESPN. “I’ve shown teams things they’ve never seen before. Teams have been surprised by what I showed. I’ve loved the information and feedback I’ve received and didn’t want to wait until the last minute with my decision. I’m ready to take the next step. At the end of the day, you have to make the best decision and the one that will benefit you the most.”

His agent, Mike Whitaker confirmed Aaron had two workouts before the July 7th deadline, with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, July 5th, and the Phoenix Suns; which would give him eight workouts so far, in the Pre-Draft process. Wiggins will also participate in a group workout with the Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves on July 10th. The process spans four days, with 12 players working out per day, two workout groups at a time.

In his final scrimmage for the NBA Combine, Wiggins had a good performance, shooting 6-of-7, and scoring 14 points in 21 minutes.

Ranked as the 64th prospect, according to ESPN; the 6-foot-6 Wiggins was named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season after averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Terrapins.

Despite Aaron’s decision to stay in the Draft, Maryland will return three of their top scorers in Donta Scott, Hakim Hart, and Eric Ayala; from last season.