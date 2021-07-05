A leaked recording of Rachel Nichols regarding Maria Taylor leads to ESPN fallout

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A recently leaked video of ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols has spread like wildfire, where she can be heard sharing disparaging comments about a fellow anchor, Maria Taylor.

In a detailed Sunday story, The New York Times shared a full breakdown of issues that have been taking place at the sports network over the past year, including a recording of Nichols speaking to Adam Mendelson, Lebron James’ publicist.

Nichols can be heard saying, “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else,” in the leaked recording.

The video has sparked a huge discussion online around the treatment of Black women and former Black employees at the sports network.

There has been no statement from ESPN about this incident or how the network plans on moving forward.