A-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament Day 1: #11 George Washington beats #14 Fordham 53-49

RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) — The Atlantic-10 Men’s Basketball Tournament kicked off on Wednesday, and in one of the two games played, #11 George Washington came out with a win over #14 Fordham 53-49.

The Colonials raced out to a 25-10 lead in the first half. Junior Ricky Lindo Jr. has been coming on strong for GW in the second half of the season, and had another impressive performance, finishing with a double-double (21 points, 14 rebounds).

Fordham would turn it on in the final minutes of the first half, out scoring GW 15-3 to cut the lead to three at the half.

The entire second half was back and forth. No big runs for either team, and it came down to who could score in their last possession.

Down one, Colonial sophomore Jamison Battle nailed a three to give his team the lead. The Rams had plenty of chances under a minute to tie the game, but could not capitalize.

For a team like George Washington who has struggled with COVID-19 all season, this win meant that much more to them.

“It’s big for us,” said Lindo Jr. “We just got to keep it going.”

“I don’t think there is a lot of teams that have been through what we have been through,” said GW head coach Jamion Christian. “I always say, we have championship character in our locker room. These guys have an unbelievable will to succeed and you are going to get a chance to see that over the next couple of days.”

The Colonials will be back in action on Thursday as they take on #6 George Mason at the Robins Center.