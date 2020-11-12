A-10 Commissioner talks about what to expect for upcoming basketball season

(WDVM) — On Wednesday morning, Atlantic-10 Conference Commissioner Bernadette McGlade addressed the media.

The college basketball season is right around the corner, and with it comes uncertainty. With the pandemic still making a huge impact on the United States, no one knows if their will even be a basketball season this year.

One thing that Commissioner McGlade talked about Wednesday morning, was what to expect out of this season, and she expects it to run just like the college football season has.

“You have to expect there is going to be bumps in the road,” said McGlade. “You have to expect that there is probably going to be cancellations or postponements at the minimum and games might not go off on the intended scheduled day or date.”

Before the commissioner spoke to the media, the A-10 released the schedules for each team in the conference.

Dates of first conference games for our coverage area teams:

Dec. 30 – George Mason @ Massachusetts

Dec. 30 – George Washington @ Fordham

*George Washington’s first conference game on the schedule is against Dayton at a time and date to be determined*