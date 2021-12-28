A-10 Basketball postpones upcoming conference games due to COVID-19 protocols, revises COVID forfeiture policy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WDVM) — The Atlantic-10 conference officially postponed men’s and women’s basketball games that were to take place on December 30 and January 1 due to COVID-19 protocols.

For our local A-10 basketball teams, George Mason and George Washington, as well as the rest of the league, these were set to be their first conference games of the season. However, they will now be played at a later date TBD.

The Patriots’ men’s basketball team was scheduled to take on VCU on December 30. GW’s men’s team was scheduled to compete the same day against St. Bonaventure, but has also been postponed.

On the women’s side, George Mason was set to take on Massachusetts on New Year’s Day, but now will have the day off.

The A-10 also revised it’s forfeiture policy, stating that if a game gets postponed due to COVID, they will attempt to reschedule. If that ends up not working, the game will be canceled completely and be considered a no contest. However, if a team decides to not play the contest, it can be declared a forfeit for that team by the league office.

