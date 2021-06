WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The #5 Oakdale Bears pick up the upset win on the road, against #4 Walkersville; beating them 18-6.

The Bears were up 9-4 at halftime; with Gabby Averill leading the charge for the away team.

Oakdale will travel to Middletown on Wednesday, to take on the top-seeded Knights.