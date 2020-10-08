480 club donating food to Gaithersburg families in need

Gaithersburg, MD (WDVM) – In Montgomery County, some youth athletes and others are helping their community.

480 cares, a non profit organization that mentors young athletes in and around Gaithersburg has been giving out meals to people in need since June. They provide meals on Thursdays at 4 p.m. at Gaithersburg high school and produce on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. at Montgomery Village middle school.

“We wanted to shed a positive light in the community that we can come together no matter where you’re from and what you’re doing that if you’re need we’re here and ready to serve and also outside of our normal services,” 480 club director and founder Joseph Hooks said. “People can know that someone’s here for you and sometimes that’s what matters to get through the day.”

The program is in partnership with Silver Diner, So What Else and Costco.

14-year-old Anthony Gengarella has been a part of 480 club for a number of years, he says it has helped him grow on and off the field. He takes pride in helping his community.

“It’s really, really important,” Gengarella said on Thursday. “It helps me in a way and it also helps everybody up. It lifts me up and lifts the community up.”

Hooks said no documents are needed, just that if you are in need that you come on a Thursday or Saturday to receive food or produce.