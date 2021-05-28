480 Cares Club holding “Football 4 Change” event in June to support the community

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – In Montgomery County in June, the non profit organization 480 Cares Club will hold an event, titled “Football 4 Change,” to support local youth and high school football players.

The event will take place in Gaithersburg from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on June 27 and is free, but does require pre registration.

480 Club founder Joseph Hooks, who is a graduate of Watkins Mill High School and grew up in the area, hopes that his organization continues to help all youth athletes in the area.

Hooks tells WDVM that this event will be a showcase and example to local leaders and stakeholders, of the good that 480 Club can do in the community.

“A lot of coaches will tell that there are too many students that don’t have any fundamentals going in [to high school],” Hooks said. “So if we can create this program to build them up and teach them now, they’ll be more prepared to excel and expand upon playing after high school, getting a free education or just being positively a part of something to stay out of the streets or in your education.”

Through 480 club, Hooks mentors young athletes in and around Gaithersburg. For the past year, the youth athletes involved in the club, have been providing meals and produce to families in need in Gaithersburg twice a week.

The “Football 4 Change” event will feature training from notable local football coaches and trainers in the area, guest speakers, giveaways, free food and more. You can access the sign up form for the event by clicking here.

