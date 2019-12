Coach Rick Conner is proud of his boys for proving everyone wrong to get to this point

NEW MARKET, Md. — The Linganore Lancers beat the odds from the start of their season; including defeating former 4A powerhouses in both the quarterfinals and semifinals of the playoffs to make it to the 3A state title game.

This will be the third consecutive state title trip for Head Coach Rick Conner and the Lancers.

The Lancers will face their toughest personnel test yet, when they play the Damascus Hornets; who boast the nation’s #1 recruit, Bryan Bresee.