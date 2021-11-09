3 Damascus excited about matchup against Frederick Cadets

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) – The #3 seed Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets will travel this Friday night to Frederick, to take on the #2 Cadets in the second round of the MPSSAA 3A West Region playoffs.

The Hornets are coming off a 54-13 win over South Hagerstown, and are preparing for a deep run, since their 2019 3A State title.

“The people on the 2019 team, we’re just trying to lead the younger guys.” said junior Dillon Dunathan, who played in the 2019 final as a freshman. “We’re telling them that its just another game. You play the same, tuning out all the sound, all the crowd, and all the hostile environment and just play football.”

Dillon Dunathan has quickly grown his name as one of Damascus’ top offensive weapons, and that’s helped the team overall, as Head Coach Josh Klotz explains it has given room for others to grow.

“We can’t give the ball 25 times to Dillon, and not expect defenses to key on it.” said Klotz, “So, definitely the ability to stretch the field vertically, and sideline to sideline, with then the ability to give it to Dunny [Dunathan] is definitely a big deal for us.”

Another team capable of multiple points of attack are the Frederick Cadets, who pose an exciting challenge for the Hornets, as the team believes they matchup well against them.

“I feel like their style of playing is like running it down your throat. The guys we have, the way we play, it should match up well and should be a fun game.” said senior Mamadou Sall, who is preparing for Frederick to attack through the ground game.

“This year they have a physical D-line like Seneca, they have a bunch of athletes like QO [Quince Orchard], and Northwest, and they’re well coached like anyone else we’ve seen.” said Klotz, when describing how Frederick compare to the other teams he has seen.

Kickoff is set for 7pm on Friday night between the two teams.