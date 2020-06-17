2021 Pro Bowl heads to Vegas

(WDVM) — The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl will be played in the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium on January 31st.

For the past four years, the Pro Bowl has been taking place in Orlando, Florida, but now with a team in Vegas, it was almost a no brainer.

The week leading into the Pro Bowl will also include the NFL Flag Championship Games and the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, not to mention there will be community and charity initiatives.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time,” said NFL Executive VP of Club Business and League Events Peter O’Reilly.

Las Vegas will be the 11th host location of the Pro Bowl since 1950.