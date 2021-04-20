2021 Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame class announced

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2021 class over the weekend.

The class includes:

Former NFL fullback Richie Anderson, who attended Sherwood high school

Former PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman, who attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school

Lacrosse coach and rugby player Rob Brodley, who attended Landon School

Basketball player and college coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson, who attended Blair high school

University of Maryland basketball star and NBA guard Greivis Vasquez, who attended Montrose Christian School

NFL pro bowl linebacker Mike Curtis, who attended Richard Montgomery high school

“These men and women have brought recognition and honor to our community in their respective fields,” Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame board chair Trish Heffelfinger said in a press release. “It is a stellar group and the induction ceremony will be one fabulous evening. And yes, at this time we are planning an in-person event in line with county COVID 19 guidelines.”

This year’s induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, October 17, 2021. This year’s class is the third class in the hall of fame’s young history. The 2019 class included Katie Ledecky, Dominique Dawes, Shawn Springs, Bob Milloy, Bruce Murray and Walter Johnson. Last year’s class, which was inducted virtually, included Johnny Holliday, Curtis Pride, Amy Wood, Tom Brown, Jeri Ingram and Roy Lester.

You can find WDVM’s coverage of the 2020 class here.