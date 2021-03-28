2 Maryland’s run stopped by #6 Texas Longhorns, lose 64-61

Texas’s Charli Collier shoots over Maryland’s Angel Reese during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WDVM) – The #2 Maryland Terrapins would struggle to fight back against the #6 Texas Longhorns’ defensive efforts, losing in the Sweet Sixteen, and exiting the NCAA Tournament, after losing 64-61.

Early on, it looked like Maryland would build a large lead, typical of them in this tournament; as they’ve won their last two games by more than 30-point margins. The Terrapins opened up this game with a 9-0 lead; building off their run & game play style, putting up most of their points in transition.

Texas would be forced to call a timeout; but coming out of it, the Longhorns started slowly chipping away in this game. Charli Collier, and Celeste Taylor both racked up double-doubles, making up for 22 of the team’s 36 rebounds.

With a little over 2 minutes left in the game, Maryland and Texas were tied at 57. The Terrapins were able to force a turnover with their tough defense, forcing a switch in possession. Mimi Collins would try a shot from the corner, but despite the miss, Maryland’s Chloe Bibby was able to get the put back to carve a two-point lead.

With 44 seconds left on the clock, Texas were able to take a two-point lead off a Maryland turnover. Off the ensuing inbound, Maryland with a chance off the inbound, but Texas would lock up the rebound, and with a chance to shoot two. Kyra Lambert would make the first, and in a confusing sequence, Katie Benzan would find a chance to tie the game up with a three ball with 15 seconds left; but she would miss.

Joanne Allen-Taylor would make one of her two free throws late, to give Texas a 4 point lead with 14 seconds on the clock. Off the inbound, Owusu would have the ball, and a chance to make the basket off her drive, but her miss would give Texas a shot on the line.

Despite only converting one free throw, with less than 10 seconds on the clock; Maryland would only make a short basket, before Texas would shock the Terrapins, beating them 64-61.