2 Maryland women’s basketball roll over #7 Alabama

Maryland guard Faith Masonius (13) is congratulated after a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Alabama in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio on Wednesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

“We’re here to be a championship team”

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WDVM) – With another dominating performance in the NCAA Women’s basketball tournament; the #2 Maryland Terrapins roll through the #7 Alabama Crimson Tide, beating them 100-64. This is the seventh 100-point game for the Terrapins; the first in the NCAA tournament.

Five different players scored double-digit figures in this game, including new career highs for Angel Reese, and Faith Masonius off the bench; who scored 19 points, and 16 points respectively. The Terps shot nearly 62 percent from the field, including going 7 of 17 from three-point range.

“That’s a championship team right there.” said Faith Masonius, when asked about the production the bench created in this game. Maryland’s bench were responsible for 46 points in this 100-point victory.

Maryland opened their game, blitzing on offense, as they built a 20-6 lead early in the first quarter, behind a strong 9 point performance from Mimi Collins out of the gates. Sophomore Ashley Owusu added 8 assists, along with eight points.

This is Maryland’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2017. The Terrapins will play the winner of #3 seeded UCLA, and #6 seeded Texas.