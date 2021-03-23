2 Maryland women’s basketball prepare for balanced #7 Alabama in the second round

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WDVM) – With little room to take in their first NCAA women’s basketball tournament victory; the #2 seeded Maryland Terrapins prepare for the #7 seed Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama are coming off a 80-71 win over #10 seeded North Carolina, behind a career performance from redshirt senior Jordan Lewis. Lewis racked up 32 points, and 11 rebounds; leading the Crimson Tide to their first NCAA tournament victory; since 1999.

“I think they have a balanced attack, they have an inside-outside approach.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, when asked about the challenge that Alabama present. “That we’ve seen with other teams in our conference. They also have a pro when you talk about [Jasmine] Walker. They have a lot of weapons, any team that is left in the round of 32 is a really good team.”

Maryland are coming off a historic first round victory over #15 Mount St. Mary’s, putting on an offensive and defensive showcase. Despite their performance, the bar is still set astronomically high for the Terrapins.

“I think you’re always fine tuning.” said Coach Frese, “I wasn’t happy with the amount of turnovers we had in the second half, to be quite honest. I thought they were unforced. We’re always aiming for perfection, knowing that isn’t going to happen in a game.”

“Their first five minutes, we can’t come out like those five minutes against a really good Alabama team. We have to come out from the tip.” said Brenda Frese.

Head Coach Brenda Frese brought up the example of #13 Wright State, and their upset for #4 Arkansas; proving that this tournament is unlike others, completely leveling out the playing field, and forcing victory for the team that plays their best for forty minutes.

Their matchup against #7 Alabama, is scheduled for a 1 PM tip-off in San Antonio, Texas.