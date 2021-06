NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – The Linganore Lancers put on a show for the home crowd, dropping #7 Seneca Valley in a 25-0 drubbing; advancing to the region semifinals.

The Lancers were up 10-0 after the first quarter. The game itself was called because of lightning at the start of the fourth quarter. Both teams agreed to call it official at that point, giving the Lancers the win.

They will play #3 seed Middletown on Wednesday.