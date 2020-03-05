2-A West Region Girls Basketball Final: Knights knock out Oakdale

DENVER (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and the Anaheim Ducks snapped the Colorado Avalanche's seven-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.

Rakell's shot appeared to deflect off the stick of Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard and past goaltender Pavel Francouz. It was Rakell's first goal since Jan. 31.