11th Ranked Shepherd Football On The Road For Third Straight Week; Will Play At 14th Ranked IUP

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. V.a. (WDVM) – The Shepherd Rams, currently ranked 11th in the AFCA Poll and the D2Football.com poll, are 2-0 on the season and will play their third straight game on the road, Saturday, at 14th ranked Indiana (Pa.).

“Actually this is our sixth straight week on the road,” pointed out Rams head coach Ernie McCook.

The Rams played their last two playoff games of the 2019 season on the road (the first of those being at IUP) and played a spring game this year against Mercyhurst in Wheeling.

“Being road warriors these opening three games, I thought we’ve handled any adversity that we’ve gotten very well,” said Rams quarterback Tyson Bagent. “I think as an offense and as a team as a whole I think we kind of look more in season form than at the beginning of the season and I think that’s just credit to the coaching staff and all the players that came up here working together over the summer.”

The Rams took care of business last week against Gannon putting up 583 yards of total offense, winning 56-26.

The Crimson Hawks have only played one game so far this season – a thriller last week against PSAC rival Kutztown, in which they scored 22 fourth quarter points to squeeze out a 29-26 victory over the Golden Bears.

“This road trip started at IUP and it’s going to end at IUP,” said McCook. “It’s going to be a real tough ballgame and we’re going to have to perform and execute and play fundamentally sound football.”

Kick off is set for 2 p.m. at George P. Miller Stadium.