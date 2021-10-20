1 Martinsburg football host #3 Jefferson in a battle between the undefeated

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Jefferson Cougars are coming off a bye week, after picking up their seventh win of the season against South Hagerstown two weeks ago.

This is the program’s first 7-0 since the Fall 2005 season, and now Jefferson will test themselves against the top team in the state, the Martinsburg Bulldogs.

“We were talking about that for the last two weeks, just don’t let the moment overwhelm you.” said Jefferson’s Head Coach, Craig Hunter. “There’s gonna be a big game, it’s gonna be one of the biggest games these kids played in.”

Coach Hunter said he’s seen the level of focus on his team dialed up a few notches with the game against Martinsburg coming up. The last time Jefferson beat Martinsburg was back in the Fall 2007 season. Since then, both programs have taken different paths to get to this point in time now.

For Jefferson, while they’ve made it back to their winning ways, there’s still a chip on their shoulder to prove to everyone they can hang with the best of them.

“I think at this point in our season, it’s time to prove people who we are as a program, and that we can beat bigger teams like that in the area.” said senior quarterback Sammy Roberts.

“We’ve been preparing for two weeks now, and we’re ready as we could be, and we’re all really excited.”

For the Bulldogs, they’re coming off a win last week against Spring Mills, 63-16. To continue their success against Jefferson, Head Coach Britt Sherman said they’d have to dial in on the defensive side of the ball, focusing on the athletes Jefferson has.

“Sammy roberts, he’s a good really good quarterback. He’s the key that makes the whole machine run, we’ve gotta make sure we do some things to not make it as easy on him.” said Bulldogs’ Head Coach Britt Sherman.

The Cougars have consistently maintained a 30+ ppg average through the season so far on offense, thanks in large part to the play of their senior quarterback, and will rely on him to create against Martinsburg, who will emphasize putting more pressure on him, to limit his throws, and disrupt his timing.

“The teams with that name on our chest, they’re gonna be coming at you.” said Bulldogs’ junior Kam Shalis on the pressure of being #1 in the state. “And it’s great to get their best fight each week, and I think it just makes us better overall as a team, and me personally as a player.”

The game kicks off on Friday night at 7pm, at Cobourn Field, at Martinsburg.